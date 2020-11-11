Veterans treated to meatloaf dinner at Lodge of Elks

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lodge of Elks and Ludlow’s Veterans Office is thanking those who have served our country.

Veterans were treated to a free meatloaf dinner Tuesday night at the lodge. 22News spoke with the director of veterans services for Ludlow about safety precautions taken to keep our vets safe.

Eric Segundo told 22News, “The Elks is cooking the meal, preparing the meal, taking all the precautions inside. We’re limiting the number of people inside that will bring the meals out or bag them. Everything is pre-packaged, wrapped up individually.”

Segundo also said it was an honor to give back to those who fought for our country.