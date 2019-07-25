Veterinary Centers for America donates $5K to Thomas J. O’Connor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterinary Centers for America donated more than $5,000 to Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.

A check presentation was held Thursday at TJO. TJO’s executive director told 22News the money is much needed since they have more than 100 animals at their adoption center.

“A number of our animals come in and they’re either aged or very young,” Pam Peebles said. “Some of them come in critical after car injuries and that, so the need is astronomical and this goes a long, long way.”

Peebles told 22News they currently have 90 cats at their adoption center and around 50 dogs.

They also have 60 cats in foster care.