WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital (VESH) will be opening its doors in West Springfield on Monday.

According to a news release from VESH, the 12,000-square-foot emergency and specialty hospital will be hosting a grand opening ceremony on Monday for its second location in West Springfield.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be taking place at 8;30 a.m. at their new location on Capital Drice and their doors are set to open at 9:00 a.m. Mayor William Reichelt, as well as other town officials, will be at the ribbon cutting.

VESH’s new location will offer 24/7 emergency care, internal medicine, and surgery services for companion animals and offers the latest technology, such as a brand-new helical CT, endoscopy, ultrasound, digital radiology, intensive care unit (ICU), in-house laboratory, full blood services, and more.

VESH has provided advanced veterinary medicine since 2006 and started in South Deerfield.