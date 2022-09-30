SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno showed his support for Viability’s goal of providing a variety of services for people with disabilities needing jobs and job training. Viabilities President and CEO Colleen Holmes explained just how an agency such as hers goes about stepping up and improving its brand, “for us a new brand isn’t just a picture on the wall, for us a brand is about what people experience with us.”

She said her agency’s new brand is a means of keeping pace with many ways in which Viability continues to grow and evolve.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Colleen Holmes and the team at Viability for their continued belief and investment in the city of Springfield. Viability’s network of services and programs help so many individuals with disabilities and disadvantages with skill-building, education and employment opportunities. My administration is proud to support Viability, Inc. and our human services sector.”