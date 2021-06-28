Victim in two car accident on I-291 Friday identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The person that died in a two car accident early Friday morning on I-291 has been identified.

Massachusetts State Police have identified the person as 41-year-old Francisco Flores of Springfield.

State Police Trooper Antonio Harris told 22News troopers assigned to the Springfield Barracks were called to the crash on the eastbound side of I-291 at around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found Flores suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries at the accident. The accident remains under investigation by the State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

