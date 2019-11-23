Victim killed in house fire in Springfield believed to be homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died in a house fire Friday night in Springfield and the victim is believed to have been homeless according to a Springfield Fire Commissioner.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News the house did not have any official residents, but one person was inside when it caught fire.

Firefighters received the call about the fire at 125 Yale Street in Springfield around 9:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames on the first and second floor of the residence.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B-J Calvi told 22News they heard someone was inside and began searching but the heavy flames forced them out of the house. After they put out a large part of the fire they continued the search in the home.

“We were going back in to complete our search. When we went back in to complete our search we found the victim on the first floor of the residence. He’s unidentified at this time.” Springfield Fire Commissioner B-J Calvi

Calvi said they believe the victim was a homeless person seeking shelter in the home. The abandoned residence was boarded up when firefighters first got there. At its peak, the fire had fully engulfed the first two floors of the residence.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

