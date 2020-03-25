Victim killed in Springfield shooting identified, no bail for 22-year-old suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot and killed near the Carew Street section of Springfield on March 16 has been identified.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified 28-year-old Christopher Fonville of Springfield as the victim of that late Monday morning shooting. Police arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Taylor, also of Springfield, in connection with Fonville’s murder. He was arraigned on Wednesday at Holyoke District Court and held without the right to bail.

His next court date has been scheduled for April 24.

On March 16, Springfield Police were called to the intersection of Carew and Chestnut streets for reports of shots being fired around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Fonville with gunshot wounds and rushed him to Baystate Medical Center.

Fonville was later transferred to Mass General Hospital in Boston where he died on the night of March 23 from his injuries.

In addition to the murder charge, the DA’s Office said Taylor is facing new charges in connection with attempted murder on March 23 on Clifton Avenue in Springfield. Taylor has also been linked to a carjacking that took place in the city on March 19.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the DA’s Murder Unit are handling the investigations.