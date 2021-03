​WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly house fire at 402 Palmer Road on Friday night has been identified.

According to Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services, the victim was 58-year-old John Hebert.

The Department of Fire Services determined that the fire started in the basement of the home and there was evidence of smoking and candle use, which is likely the cause of the fire.

There was no evidence that the fire was intentional and no other injuries were reported.