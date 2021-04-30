Victim of shooting in Pine Point area of Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the person that died after a shooting on William Sands Jr Road in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to DA Spokesperson James Leydon, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Reginald Dessasure of Springfield. Dessasure and two other victims were shot around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information you are asked to call the detective bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously text-a-tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7,) typing SOLVE and your tip.