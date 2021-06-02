Victim of shooting on Lionel Benoit Road in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the person that died after a shooting on Lionel Benoit Road in Springfield Saturday.

According to DA Spokesperson James Leydon, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Abushante Jennings of Springfield. Jennings was found on Bertil Hammarlof Road after police responded to a shots fired call at 4:10 a.m. on Lionel Benoit Road.

Officers located Jennings with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until he was taken to Baystate Medical Center, however hours later he passed away from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.