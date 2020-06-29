Victim of shooting on Oakland Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim from a shooting in Springfield on Saturday night.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, around 11:11 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a shot spotter on Oakland Street. When they arrived they located 37-year-old Tamara Clark of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where she passed away.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is investigating the shooting.