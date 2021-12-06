Video: Alligator spotted in Westfield River

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield resident sent video to 22News of an alligator in the Westfield River.

The video was taken Monday while the man was fishing in the Westfield River near the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds. He said the alligator was stationary for sometime then swam off.

According to the nonprofit organization West Springfield Environmental Committee, there has been several reports of an alligator in the area of the Westfield River near the Morgan Sullivan Bridge since August. It was last reported to the West Springfield Animal Control in late September, early October. Officials believe the alligator is anywhere from 18 to 48 inches and could have been a pet that was released.

22News contacted Westfield and West Springfield Police Monday night but both departments said they have not received any reports of an alligator recently.

The State Environmental Police, Mass Wildlife and West Springfield Animal Control are working together to gather information about the alligator but are not actively searching for it. If you see an alligator in the Westfield River area, you are encouraged to contact any of the following animal control groups: