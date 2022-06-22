AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught a bear on camera in their yard on Saturday.

The bear found its way into an Agawam yard to feed on a bird feeder full of seeds at around 1:30 p.m. No cubs were with the bear but it has been seen in this area more than once. Within 20 minutes the feeder was completely empty and the bear then left the yard.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

