SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Reports of bears roaming neighborhoods in western Massachusetts have been rising as of late.

Reports of bear sightings are common this time of year. With barbecues and events outside being more frequently taking place with the warm weather, it is important to always make sure food items are disposed of properly, and that areas around your home are closed off.

According to MassWildlife, this means making sure to keep garbage and compost in a secure container, don’t feed pets outside, remove bird feeders, and close off crawl spaces under porches, decks, and sheds.

It is also important to be prepared in case of close encounters. MassWildlife recommends if you live in an area with bears, it’s best to avoid bird feeders altogether. Bears finding a bird feeder, bird seed, corn, or other bird food will often revisit that site.

For people who enjoy birds in their yard, MassWildlife suggests growing plants, shrubs, trees, and adding a water feature to attract birds.

Bird feeders draw bears closer to people, resulting in bears losing their fear of people. This process is called habituation.

MassWildlife warns that bears that are frequently fed may completely lose their fear of people. Bears may break into sheds, garages, cages, and homes in search of food.