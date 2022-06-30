CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted Wednesday morning in a Chicopee resident’s yard on Boulay Circle.

Video shared by Amy Starcun to 22News shows the bear climbing a tree to get over a fence in her yard. The bear walks around for a few seconds then climbs over another fence into her neighbor’s yard. The bear can be seen for another minute roaming through yards in search of food. Amy said the bear was last seen walking towards Telegraph Avenue. You can view the full video in the player above.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!