AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A large bear was seen in Agawam Thursday afternoon walking across lawns and reaching for a bird feeder.

The video shared by Sean Sullivan shows a bear walking through some driveways and lawns on Carr Avenue in Agawam searching for food. The bear finds a bird feeder in one yard and pulls on it in the hope for some seeds to fall out.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends you remove all bird feeders from your lawn if you want to reduce your chances of encountering a bear. Bears, coyotes and wild turkeys will frequent bird feeders for an easy source of food.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

