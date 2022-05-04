AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was seen in a tree sleeping on Harding Street in Agawam Wednesday afternoon.

Photos and video shared to 22News from John Rutledge shows a bear sitting at the top of a tree in the rain Wednesday afternoon. The bear looks like he is sleeping on a tree branch at first, then moving his head around waiting for the rain to end.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

