VIDEO: Bear spotted by a school in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed a video of a bear spotted in West Springfield.

Tek took the video a bear near John Ashley Kindergarten in West Springfield Monday around 5:20 p.m.

Bear in West Springfield (Report It: Tek)

MAP: Massasoit Ave in West Springfield

