WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed a video of a bear spotted in West Springfield.
Tek took the video a bear near John Ashley Kindergarten in West Springfield Monday around 5:20 p.m.
Email your news tips, videos and photos to reportit@wwlp.com
MAP: Massasoit Ave in West Springfield
Latest News:
- VIDEO: Bear spotted by a school in West Springfield
- Ivy League cancels men’s, women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns
- Boston Mayor Walsh Discusses Parade Cancellation, Sports Events
- “They’re being vilified” – Family accused of exposing school dance to Coronavirus
- Enhanced cleaning procedures in place at MGM Springfield as a precaution
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.