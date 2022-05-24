WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted walking across lawns in a West Springfield neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The bear was seen walking through the neighborhood near Alexander Drive off of Piper Road around 7:30 a.m. Video shared by a viewer shows the bear not in any rush, taking its time to cross between lawns.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

