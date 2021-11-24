VIDEO: Bear spotted in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s a Bear! 22News viewer Stephen Muller caught a glimpse of a black bear roaming in his back yard on Tuesday night.

Courtesy: Stephen Muller

Courtesy: Stephen Muller

The Fish and Wildlife Service offers tips for those with higher chances of encountering black bears. If you live or like to hike in an area where black bears are typically seen, some things to remember are:

Remove food attractants: Take down bird feeders, secure garbage cans, and keep pet food indoors.

Take down bird feeders, secure garbage cans, and keep pet food indoors. Keep your distance: If you do encounter a bear it is important to respect their space.

If you do encounter a bear it is important to respect their space. Let animal move on: Look from a far distance and allow the bear to move uninterrupted.

Look from a far distance and allow the bear to move uninterrupted. Talk to your neighbors: Even if you don’t offer food, your neighbor might unintentionally be doing so, which will still attract bears to your area. Talk to your neighbors about bear safety.

According to Mass.gov, black bears typically begin to enter dens between mid-November and mid-December, so there is still a chance to see bears roaming your neighborhood. Dens in Massachusetts are considered as brush piles, under fallen trees, a jumble of rocks, in a mountain laurel or rose thickets.

If you can safety take a video or photos of wildlife in your yard, you can send them to reportit@wwlp.com.