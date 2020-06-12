VIDEO: Bear stands up in Ludlow

Watch Live
Hampden County
LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted in Ludlow on the side of the road Friday, June 2 looking for his next move!

22News viewer Camden said he saw a black bear on Munsing Ave in Ludlow and wanted to see what he was doing. The bear was standing up when the vehicle approached and after a few seconds of looking around, the bear stands up again!

“Whoa! What’s up buddy?”

Bear looking for something to eat

Video from John sent to 22News on Monday of bears looking for something to eat
VIDEO: Mama bear and her cubs in Westhampton

