VIDEO: Bear stands up in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted in Ludlow on the side of the road Friday, June 2 looking for his next move!

22News viewer Camden said he saw a black bear on Munsing Ave in Ludlow and wanted to see what he was doing. The bear was standing up when the vehicle approached and after a few seconds of looking around, the bear stands up again!

“Whoa! What’s up buddy?”

