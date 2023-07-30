BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22New viewer spotted a bear pulling a bird feeder off of a tree in their yard.

In the video, you can see the bear looking at the bird feeder, then gets up on its back two legs, and tries to figure out how to get the food out of it. The video then shows the bear pulling the bird feeder off of the tree to further its chances of getting the food out of it.

According to Mass.gov, there are 4,500 black bears, across the Commonwealth, making it not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following:

Remain watchful

Do not approach it

Do not allow the bear to approach you

If the bear is at a distance, feeding or walking by, and notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed on your part. Proceed while continuing to observe the bear.

If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close.

Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. The bear is demanding more space. Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.