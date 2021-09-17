VIDEO: Bears playing in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two bears were caught on camera playing around in a field in West Springfield.

The bears were spotted Wednesday morning near Brush Hill Ave in West Springfield. 22News viewer, Tracy Perez caught the bears on camera play fighting in a field.

Earlier this week, three bears were spotted in the nearby city of Westfield playing around a deflated pool and also playing on the swing set, attempting to climb the slide and even swing!

If you have any photos or videos of bears in your yard, you can e-mail them to reportit@wwlp.com.