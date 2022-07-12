BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – If this young bear could talk, I bet it might say, ‘where’s the water for these toys!’

In several photos and videos sent to 22News from Blandford resident Melissa Blair, the bear was caught on camera walking up to the home, then tapping a kid’s outdoor rainbow sprinkler toy, which looks like the bear popped after walking away! The bear looks back, several times as it deflates.

Then it heads over to an empty kiddie pool. The bear can be seen in the video panting and looking around for a food source.

Photo sent to 22News from Melissa Blair

Reports of bear sightings are common this time of year. With barbecues and events outside being more frequently taking place with the warm weather, it is important to always make sure food items are disposed of properly, and that areas around your home are closed off.

According to MassWildlife, this means making sure to keep garbage and compost in a secure container, don’t feed pets outside, remove bird feeders, and close off crawl spaces under porches, decks, and sheds.

It is also important to be prepared in case of close encounters. MassWildlife recommends if you live in an area with bears, it’s best to avoid bird feeders altogether. Bears finding a bird feeder, bird seed, corn, or other bird food will often revisit that site.

For people who enjoy birds in their yard, MassWildlife suggests growing plants, shrubs, trees, and adding a water feature to attract birds. Bird feeders draw bears closer to people, resulting in bears losing their fear of people. This process is called habituation.

MassWildlife warns that bears that are frequently fed may completely lose their fear of people. Bears may break into sheds, garages, cages, and homes in search of food.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!