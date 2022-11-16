CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of a bobcat scampering across a driveway in Chicopee on Tuesday.

According to Mass.gov, bobcat habitats usually involve mountainous areas such as those that have rocky ledges, hardwood forests, swamps, bogs, and brushy areas near fields. The bobcats become more visible in backyards and residential areas throughout Massachusetts as they adapt to suburban settings.

Bobcat tracks may be mistaken for domestic cats, but bobcats actually appear to have five toes. When leaving their tracks behind, a person may only notice the four toes. However, their fifth doesn’t impress into the ground when it walks, since it is raised high on the forefeet.

If you have livestock or chickens, Mass.gov recommends avoiding pasturing animals or placing coops in remote areas and near heavily wooded cover. During the night it is best to keep livestock in or near a barn. While chickens should remain in secured pens or coops.

Bobcats typically rise three hours before sunset until midnight. Bobcats never hibernate.

If you can safely take videos or photos of wildlife in your neighborhood, you can send them to reportit@wwlp.com!