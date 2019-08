AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed photos and a video of a bobcat in Agawam.

Inna captured the bobcat on camera who has been visiting the backyard of her father’s house several times. Inna’s father told her he has seen a lot of bobcats in the area “but this one is double the size!”

Perhaps it may not be a bobcat, could it be a mountain lion?

