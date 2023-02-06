CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their driveway on Saturday in Chicopee.

The video shows a bobcat walking along 22News viewers Gina Depergola-Tadeo and Glenn Tadeo’s driveway. Populations of bobcats differ across the state, with the highest density in central and western Massachusetts, lower density in the northeast, and rare to absent in the southeast, according to massaudubon.org.

They are shy creatures that are most active at night and prefer wild habitats, so it is uncommon to see one. They are much larger than a house cat, and an adult bobcat can measure from 28 to 47 inches long and weigh from 15 to 35 pounds, the male being larger than the female.

As with all wildlife, do not attempt to approach one, mainly when they have young. Bobcats are known to kill livestock or unsupervised small pets as well.

