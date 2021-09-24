VIDEO: Bystanders pull victims out of burning car after rollover crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jaw-dropping video shows efforts bystanders took to save lives before first responders arrived after a rollover fiery crash in West Springfield Thursday afternoon.

“Call 911!”

That’s what can be heard from people at the Central Chevrolet dealership after an SUV hit the guardrail on Memorial Avenue, rolled over onto its roof, and immediately caught fire. The shocking video shows one man run over to the burning car with a fire extinguisher and hop the guardrail.

The man partially extinguished the fire, opened a door, and managed to pull one person out, before other bystanders followed suit. At least 10 people rushed towards the car to help.

Even when the car fire reignited, bystanders could be seen carefully continuing their efforts to make sure everyone had been rescued from the burning vehicle before police and fire officials made it to the scene.







Four people, three from the SUV that caught fire, and one from another vehicle involved in the serious crash, were taken to an area hospital. One person was in critical condition Thursday night, West Springfield Police said. Their condition is unknown as of Friday night.

Police believe speeding was a factor in the crash, which caused Memorial Avenue to close for several hours. That same road leads to The Big E fairgrounds.