CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught deer on camera crossing a road in Chicopee Thursday morning.

A video shared by 1636 North to 22News shows three deer crossing a street, just before a car drives by. According to Mass.gov, deer can reach a length of 6 ft. and a height of about 3 ft. In the summer, the upper coat of this deer appears to be reddish-brown with short, thin, straight wiry hairs.

Mass.gov says deer can run up to 40 mph for short bursts, but maintain a speed of 25 mph for longer periods. Their eyes are able to detect motion at any time of day.

MassWildLife estimates that there are more than 95,000 white-tailed deer in Massachusetts.

According to wildlifehelp.org, the following are ways to avoid hitting a deer while driving:

If you see one deer, watch for more. Deer are herd animals and travel in groups. If one deer darts across the road, there’s a good chance there are more to follow.

Keep your lights on and your eyes open. Deer are most active in the dawn and dusk when you have the most difficulty seeing. Plus, your headlights might reflect off a deer’s eyes making it easier to spot.

Stay in the center lane (when you can), allowing you more time to see the deer and the deer more time to see you.

Apply brakes calmly and maintain your course. When you see a deer, brake accordingly and continue in your lane. Swerving to avoid the deer can create other accidents and the deer might dart into your new path anyway.

Honk your horn. One long blast of your car’s horn could scare a deer out of your way.