VIDEO: Dozens of riders on dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs spotted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A viewer sent 22News video of dozens of bikers riding through the streets of Springfield last week.

In the video you can see people on dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs driving on a street in Springfield. The video was recorded on Main Street heading towards downtown. At one point in the video, one of the riders is seen standing on his motorcycle.

In the beginning of 2020, dirt bikes on city streets yielded numerous complaints among Springfield residents. Just last week, police arrested a man after illegally riding a dirt bike on city streets and crashing into a car.

