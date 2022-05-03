CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fox and her four pups were seen playing in a Chicopee yard.

Chicopee resident Laura Dubreuil told 22News she has regularly seen this fox in her yard off Granby Road but this was the first time seeing her four pups. The video shared to 22News shows three pups playing in front of a shed until the mother and another pup pounces in and joins the play fighting.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!

Red and gray foxes are abundant in Massachusetts and can live close to humans as they only require a source of food, water and cover. They are usually shy but are also very curious. You can see foxes in western Massachusetts all year round.