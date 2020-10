HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in stealing a bicycle.

According to Holyoke Police Department the videos show a suspect enter an apartment and steal a bicycle valued at around $4,000 on the afternoon of Thursday, October 12. The stolen bike is a rare SCOTT bicycle and not common to see on the road.

(Holyoke Police Department)

(Holyoke Police Department)

If you can identify him, or have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.