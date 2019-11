(Video from Paradise Pizza)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News got surveillance video today of the large disturbance that took place Saturday night in Chicopee.

View Monday’s story

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News three juveniles were arrested after a large disturbance broke out outside of the Portuguese American Club around 10:00 p.m.

Wilk said between 200 to 300 people were in the street blocking traffic and using aggressive words toward officers.

PHOTOS; Chicopee disturbance