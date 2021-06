HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent in a video and photos of a bear in his neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Art lives near the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and told 22News he saw a bear and her cubs walking across his yard when he went to go take out the trash.

