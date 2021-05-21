VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs in Ludlow try to get bird feeder

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A family of bears were caught on camera in Ludlow Friday morning.

Ellen sent two videos to 22News of a mama bear sitting on a rock watching her two cubs. They are seen trying to get a bird feeder hanging from a tree. The two cubs are assisted by their mom to climb the tree to try and get the bird feeder but it is just a little too high and far away from the trunk of the tree.

Another angle shows the two cubs climbing a few different trees and the rock in the backyard until finally walking away.