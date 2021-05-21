VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs in Ludlow try to get bird feeder

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A family of bears were caught on camera in Ludlow Friday morning.

Ellen sent two videos to 22News of a mama bear sitting on a rock watching her two cubs. They are seen trying to get a bird feeder hanging from a tree. The two cubs are assisted by their mom to climb the tree to try and get the bird feeder but it is just a little too high and far away from the trunk of the tree.

Another angle shows the two cubs climbing a few different trees and the rock in the backyard until finally walking away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today