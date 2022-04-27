CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mother bear and two cubs were spotted in Chicopee Tuesday climbing a tree.

The video was shared to 22News by Kristen Zebrowski. She spotted the bear climbing the tree off of Memorial Drive near Mountain Lake. Initially, the mother bear was only seen climbing up the tree then later in the video, you can spot two cubs that were already in the tree.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

