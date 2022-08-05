BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Blandford resident shared video with 22News of a bear and her two cubs walking across their yard Friday morning.

In the video, an adult bear and a cub can be seen walking across the yard. However, a second cub then appears climbing down from a tree in the yard and then runs to catch up with the others.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

