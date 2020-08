FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught a sweet moment between a mother bear and her three cubs in Feeding Hills.

The viewer told 22News the cubs spent over an hour in her yard playing, climbing trees and taking a meal break with mama. Mother bear was also spotted walking around the outside of the house.

