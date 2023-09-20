HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial was held in honor of Holyoke Police K9 Jori who passed away after a sudden illness.

K9 Jori, a German Shepard mix, joined the Holyoke Police Force in 2013. His handler, Officer Ryan Tabb worked with Jori to help track and identify missing or wanted persons, performed many article searches, and aided in the detection of drugs and firearms.

In 2015, Jori was stabbed by a robbery suspect which required several staples to close the wounds on his back. A Holyoke man who stabbed Jori was sentenced to three years in prison. After his recovery, he returned alongside his partner, Officer Tabb, and was awarded the Medal of Merit from the Massachusetts Police Association for his bravery.

On June 30th, Jori passed away at home after a sudden brief illness. A ceremony was held for K9 Jori as he was laid to rest with full police honors.

Holyoke Police Department Holyoke Police Department Holyoke Police Department

The Holyoke Police Department shared the video memorializing K9 Jori’s service to the community.