Video of geese couple and eggs at Eastfield Mall goes viral

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pair of geese have chosen an unexpected place to lay their eggs: The Eastfield Mall parking lot. A TikTok video of the two has gone viral with over 75,000 views.

The Eastfield Mall marketing manager made the video when mall staff realized the pair had made their nest in the parking lot.

They named the birds Henry and Violet, and a barrier was put up around the section of mulch to help prevent any disturbance to the nest.

The marketing manager, Jess Kloss, told 22News she couldn’t believe how popular the video became.

“Just thought it would be fun and it just blew up out of nowhere unexpectedly, and it’s neat,” Kloss said. “You know we’ve gotten a lot of advice, food tips, what they like. It’s been an awesome experience so far.”



The 22News family wishes Henry and Violet the very best with their future.