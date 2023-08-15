LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A solemn farewell was extended to retired Longmeadow K9 officer Kai Tuesday morning, as local law enforcement agencies united to honor his faithful service following his passing last week.

In a poignant memorial procession led by his dedicated handler, Sergeant VanBuskirk, various local law enforcement units assembled to pay tribute to K9 Kai’s seven-year tenure with the Longmeadow Police Department.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Police Department

Tragically, K9 Kai’s valiant journey came to an end as he battled cancer, ultimately succumbing on Tuesday, August 8, with Sergeant VanBuskirk by his side, as revealed by the Longmeadow Police Department.

The heartfelt tribute was marked by a display of unity among the law enforcement community, symbolizing the deep appreciation for Kai’s unwavering commitment and contributions to public safety. The Longmeadow Police Department expressed their sincere gratitude to the neighboring police departments that joined them in bidding a final farewell to their loyal and dedicated K9 officer, Kai.