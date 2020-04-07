VIDEO: Second floor, attic destroyed in overnight Holyoke house fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a house fire in Holyoke early Tuesday morning.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, crews were called to 245 West Franklin Street at 12:15 a.m. where they saw an attic of a two family house was on fire. There were five residents who were able to safely exit.

Cavagnac said the fire was difficult to access from the interior, so crews worked to put out the fire from the exterior which took about an hour. The second floor and attic resulted in extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.