Video shows dirt bike riders popping wheelies and Springfield officers parked nearby

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has once again, received a video of illegal dirt bike riders flying through traffic, but this time, it happened in front of two police cruisers.

In the video sent into our newsroom on Friday, you could see more than four dirt bike riders passing through traffic, some popping wheelies with both feet on the seat, going at least 40 miles per hour.

Two Springfield Police cruisers were spotted in the video, parked on a field, with no attempt to chase down the illegal dirt bike riders.

For those wondering why the officers made no attempt, the department spokesman Ryan Walsh explained in an interview with 22News earlier in the week that instead of chasing criminals and potentially causing a bad crash, officers are trying to identify repeat offenders.

“One dirt bike rider received a criminal complaint by the Springfield Police Department five times in the last eight months and is still out there riding,” said Walsh. “So, the courts aren’t doing much once he gets into the court system.”

Walsh said the public can help by keeping an eye out for where people might be storing these dirt bikes and ATVs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.