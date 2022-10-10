WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared a video of five bears walking through the woods together.

Video from an outdoor camera shared with 22News shows the sleuth of bears walking together in the woods in Westfield Saturday night. The front bear appeared to be larger than the four other bears following along.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

