SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of bears in a backyard Thursday.

The video was sent to 22News from Linda of a couple bears traveling through a yard in Southwick. The video was taken behind closed doors on a backyard patio. The first bear is seen walking along the wooded area then you can hear “there’s two of them!”

Both bears look to be equally large bears traveling slowly in the same direction.

If you have a news tip, photos, or videos email us at reportit@wwlp.com.