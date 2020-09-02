VIDEO: Springfield police released bodycam footage of officer shooting firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department released body-camera video of an incident where a shot was fired during an anti-drag racing incident August 16.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, a Springfield Police Officer fired one round from his gun at around 1:20 a.m. on Main Street near Sheldon Street. The incident involved 25-year-old Nathan LeBlanc of Chicopee who refused to stop for police and allegedly drove his car at an officer and attempted to run him over.

In an effort to stop the suspect, the officer shot his department-issued firearm at the windshield of the driver’s car. The suspect was not struck and was able to evade police.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

LeBlanc was arrested on August 17 and is charged with the following:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Motor vehicle harsh and objectionable noise

Number plate violation to conceal ID

In the footage, Walsh indicated that the body camera deactivates at around 1:21 a.m. and reactivates at around 1:24 a.m. Thirty seconds before the body camera activates, it will record video, but not audio.

The incident is under review by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau & Internal Investigations Unit.

This is the first time Springfield police have released body camera footage of a critical incident since the body cameras have been launched.