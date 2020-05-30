VIDEO: Springfield Police Commissioner responds to protest outside police headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, Springfield Police Commissioner responded to a protest held outside of police headquarters honoring the death of George Floyd.

Hundreds gathered to pay respects to 46-year-old George Floyd who was killed by an officer captured on video kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Thousands across the nation are protesting for justice to be served for Floyd and his family.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clappwood told 22News, “I under their frustration over the incident in Minneapolis.” Clappwood then expressed how glad she was the protest in Springfield was handled peacefully and said the department may be “just as frustrated as they are.”