VIDEO: Springfield police officers save baby’s life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department released body-worn camera footage on Wednesday of officers saving a three-month-old baby boy on April 20.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a home in the Mason Square neighborhood around 11 a.m. for a report of a baby boy not breathing. When officers arrived the baby was motionless and his skin appeared to be blue in color.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Josue Cruz performed CPR while Officers Luis Delgado and Francisco Luna provided oxygen and support. After performing CPR for more than three minutes the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own.

“Watching the video, even though I know the positive end result, still gives me goosebumps. These officers performed admirably in an incredibly stressful situation. I am so proud of them knowing that their actions helped prevent a tragedy and credit to Mom who did everything right,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

According to Walsh, the baby’s mother did everything she could by attempting CPR and calling 911. The mother and baby were both taken to Baystate’s Pediatric Unit for further medical treatment. During a follow-up, the mother informed the officers the baby was doing well.

The mother thanked the officers in person at Springfield Police Headquarters on Thursday, May 13th.