VIDEO: State police helicopter searching Connecticut River for missing 11-year-old Chicopee boy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are continuing their search along the Connecticut River for missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard.

22News spotted a state police helicopter over the Connecticut River Wednesday morning. State Police and Chicopee Police have been searching for Aiden since last Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Aiden was last seen Friday, February 5 at approximately 11:30 a.m. as he was walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. He was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is described to be 5’0″ tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

Local and State Police previously searched the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers using divers, boats, drones, and the State Police Air Wing. The area was searched based on information that Aiden was last known to be in the area of the boat ramp.

State Police says that evidence so far suggests that Aiden was alone and near the river when he was last seen. No foul play is suspected at this time.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911, the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.