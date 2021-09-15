VIDEO: Three bears caught playing in backyard pool in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three bears in Westfield were caught on camera taking a dip in a viewer’s backyard pool then playing on the swing set.

Mike Lafond of Westfield sent 22News video of the three bears in his backyard. In the video, you can see the three bears playing around the deflated pool and then head to the swing set, attempting to climb the slide. One bear also seen playing on the swing set.

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

Credit: Mike Lafond

If you have any photos or videos of bears in your yard, you can e-mail them to reportit@wwlp.com.